Protests: Delta monarch, Torughedi urges caution, calls for constructive dialogue

As the nationwide protest agains economic hardship begins today, His Royal Highness (Dr.) Selky Kile Torughedi, the Eyewei (V) of Azzuzuama, Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State, has appealed to Nigerian youths to stop engage in constructive dialogue in their demand for good governance.

The monarch, in an interview with Vanguard, acknowledged the growing agitations for a nationwide protest against economic hardships, asking them to carefully consider alternative paths forward.

He said : “ I understand the deep frustrations felt by our youths. The economic challenges we face are undeniable, and the desire to take to the streets and demand change is understandable. However, we must be strategic and pragmatic in our approach.”

The royal figure, affectionately known as “General Young Shall Grow,” emphasized that not all problems could be solved through protests alone. Drawing on the lessons of the 2020 EndSARS movement, he cautioned against actions that could inadvertently exacerbate the situation and lead to further suffering.

“The EndSARS protests, while driven by legitimate concerns, ultimately resulted in significant losses for businesses and communities. As we move forward, we must explore more constructive avenues to address the economic hardships facing our youths.”

HRH Dr. Torughedi challenged young Nigerians to reframe their approach, urging them to “be more focused in your life than paying unnecessary prices for politicians.”

Speaking further, Torughedi emphasized the need for youths to embrace their individual strength, take calculated risks, and chase their passions, rather than sacrificing themselves for political agendas.

“You are unique, talented Nigerian youths, and capable of achieving amazing things. Embrace your individuality, take risks, and chase your passions. The world needs more of what you have to offer than sacrificing for those who fight for only their will.”

Recognizing the frustrations of those who have been unfairly impacted, the revered monarch called for a more measured approach, promising to work alongside youths in pursuit of justice through civil channels. He expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, urging young Nigerians to “keep faith, hope alive, and give Our President the benefit of doubt to fix the economy.”

In a unifying message, HRH Dr. Torughedi emphasized the need for unity and collaboration, stating, “United we stand, but divided we fall. Let us not allow those with ulterior political motives to hijack this protest to score a negative political goal.”