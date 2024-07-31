Protest: UNILAG postpones examinations

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS: The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has postponed the ongoing second semester examinations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the school authorities said papers slated to be taken on Thursday and Friday, this week have been shifted

In the statement signed by Alhaja Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, Head, Communication Unit, the management said the action was in response to the planned protest in the country, which is fixed for Thursday, August 1, this year.

“In view of reports of the planned protest scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2024, members of the University Community are hereby advised to remain calm, safe and security conscious at all locations.

“Management has put in place precautionary measures to ensure your safety, security, and well-being on the three campuses of our University, especially due to the ongoing 2nd Semester, 2023/2024 examinations.

“Please note that all examinations scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2, 2024 are postponed till further notice. A new schedule for all the papers initially listed for these two days will be announced in due course

“Similarly, it is imperative to stress that security is everybody’s business. All members of the University Community are, therefore, enjoined to go about their legitimate business and not hesitate to report anything or anyone suspicious on campus to the Security Unit via [email protected] and [email protected].

“The University recognises the right of citizens to lawful and peaceful assembly. However, members of the University Community, particularly staff and students, are implored to remain civil, orderly and responsible in their utterances and behaviour, offline and online.

“Thank you.”