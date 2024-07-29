Protest: Senators are not running away – Abaribe

Abaribe

Says they’ve not abandoned Nigeria

As Orji Kalu decries the japa syndrome, says We must not all japa, If they can make it, you can make it too

Admonishes young Nigerians to be patriotic and ready to contribute to the development of Nigeria

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Senate leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South has said that it was not true that Senators are running away from Nigeria to outside the country for cover.

According to Abaribe, it became imperative to debunk reports that members of the National Assembly have all fled the country due to fears of being attacked by angry Nigerians who plan to hold ten days of protests on the hardship and hunger in the country, saying that there was no way representatives of the people would run away from them when the people needed them most.

Recall that there have been reports that youths are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja as Chairman of 70th Birthday Anniversary of veteran journalist and politician, Chief Sam Nkire, Abaribe stressed that contrary to speculations and insinuations, he and a good number of his colleagues were still in the country.

The birthday celebration featured the public presentation of a 304 page and twenty chapter book titled: The Pay Off Lines, written by the celebrant.

Abaribe noted that a man clocking seventy is a joyous occasion even though the country was currently in a turmoil as a result of the economic hardship afflicting the citizenry and the looming nationwide protest.

Abaribe, a former Deputy Governor of Abia State said, ” I know that you must have heard that all politicians especially members of the National Assembly have fled the country because of the looming nationwide protest. It is not true. We’re all here and we are even going to sit on Wednesday to deliberate on the state of the nation. We have a situation on our hands, citizens are angry because things are not working as they should in the country. We want Nigerians to know that these things do happen, but what we have to do is to learn lessons from the experience.

“We have had a turbulent history, but I think we are going to have a lot more unless we do the right things. It is clear now that ostentatious living in the midst of poverty will not take us anywhere. Let those in authority gird their loins and do the work for which they have been elected, which is to solve the problems of Nigeria.

” You can’t be buying new planes, building new houses , when the masses are suffering. You cannot drive a Rolls Royce to my house and ask me to lend you money because I will not give you. This is what Nigeria is doing.”

In his remarks as the Chief Presenter of the book and Special Guest of Honour, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North who called on Nigerians who have served in various positions to write books, documenting their experiences, said that by writing a book, chronicling one’s experiences in life, one would be leaving a legacy for future generations.

Kalu who was represented by his Special Adviser on Senate Matters, Dr Rosemonde Uche, decried the japa syndrome which has made many young Nigerians believe that they cannot make it in life unless they travelled overseas, just as he admonished young Nigerians to be patriotic and ready to contribute to the development of the country.

Kalu said, ” We must not all japa. Many of the people here including the celebrant and author made it on life while living and working here in Nigeria. If they can make it, you can make it too.”

The event attracted several dignitaries, political associates, friends and family members who came to cheer the celebrant as he joins the platinum club of elders.