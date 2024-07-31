Protest: Security beefed up around MMA2 access points

Security has been beefed up around the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal-II (MMA2) access points, ahead of the planned protest.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd. is the operator of the MMA2 terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

Bi-Courtney’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that proper monitoring of the situation was ongoing while coordinating with other security operatives to ensure safety at the terminal.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with security agencies at the terminal.

“We have beefed up security at our access points to ensure passenger safety at the airport,” she said.

Speaking further, the Head of Aviation Security at Bi-Courtney, Ms Monica Oguta, said: “We have sought the support of the Nigerian Police Force, the military airport command, and other relevant security agencies to assure adequate protection of lives and property during the protest.”

NAN reports that normal flight operations are ongoing as of Wednesday morning. (NAN)