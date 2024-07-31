Protest: Protect journalists, citizens, WSCIJ tasks FG, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Chioma Obinna, Ebunoluwa Sessou, Rejoice Adelabu & Damilola Akapo

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, WSCIJ, has called on the Federal Government and all stakeholders in authorities to prioritise the right to peaceful assembly of citizens and journalists’ safety during and after the planned nationwide protest scneduled for August 1.

Meanwhile, Coalition of Igbo Political and Social-Cultural Groups, Lagos State have dissociated themselves from the planned protest, describing it as counter-productive and ill-advised.

Executive Director/CEO, WSCIJ, Motunrayo Alaka, in a statement, yesterday, explained that the government and relevant agencies have an obligation to protect journalists to maintain a healthy democracy and ensure the media can operate without fear of reprisal.

The organisation, which reiterated its commitment to uphold democratic values and human rights in Nigeria, stressed that peaceful assembly is a fundamental right of every citizen enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and protected under international human rights laws.

She said: “State and non-state actors must respect the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The WSCIJ will continue to support efforts that promote freedom of association, expression and participation and we stand with journalists and reporters as they carry out their vital work in service of accountability, truth and justice.

“The work of investigative journalists and reporters is linked to the health of this space as they serve as watchdogs to bring to light issues that affect public interest and hold those in power accountable.”

Lagos Igbo groups dissociate from protest.

Coordinator of the Igbo groups, Anselm Anatuanatu, made the remarks during a media briefing in Ikeja.

Also, in attendance included President-General, Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos, Sunday Eze; President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos, Sunday Ossia, among others.

The coalition is made up of 16 large groups such as The Council of Ndieze in Lagos State, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, South-East Forum, Lagos, Igbo Mandate, Seven Igbo Town Unions, Igbo-Speaking Community, among others.

The groups, however, hailed President Bola Tinubu for approving the South-East Development Commission and for deeming it right to appoint an Igbo illustrious son as the Chief of Naval Staff, thereby allowing Igbo ethnic group a say in the national security structure.

According to the groups, “After an empirical analysis and over-view of the current economic situation in Nigeria, we as a body, agree that it is not in dispute that there is hardship in the country.

“However, current economic down-turn is not limited to Nigeria alone, as other developed and developing nations are going through almost same situation.

“It is, therefore, imperative and important to note that the current economic situation bedeviling our country is not caused by the present government led by President Bola Tinubu.

“Rather, it is a cumulative effect and result of past bad governance, which logically and sensibly cannot be attributed to the present President BolaTinubu’s Administration, which is barely one year in the saddle.

“In view of the above said, we are saying that national protest at this time when the Federal Government is trying to revamp the economy is going to be counter-productive, hence, ill advised.

“Therefore, we are distancing ourselves and the entire Ndigbo in Lagos from the protest by some unscrupulous faceless elements, who are partly using Igbo nomenclatures to fan the embers of unsound agitation.

“It is in this regard that we enjoin all Igbos of all extractions, stakeholders, residents, traders and captains of industries, not to join in the protest.”

PSN calls for dialogue

Also, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, has called for a cautious approach to the ongoing calls for protests amid the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The PSN expressed concerns over the potential for violence and further economic setbacks if protests escalate while acknowledging the legitimate grievances of Nigerians, the PSN emphasised the need for constructive dialogue between the government and citizens.

President of the PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, who spoke in Lagos, expressed concerns over the potential for violence and further economic setbacks.

According to him, “Nigeria is paying for defective planning of over 60 years of nationhood, which has manifested in hardship like never before within the short life of the incumbent administration.

“In the face of the abundance of mischief in high places, the calls for protests are justifiable, especially because conventional propriety in a democracy allows the people to exercise liberties provided for in the constitution.

“Moving forward, the PSN calls for reconsideration rather than a protest that can be vulnerable to becoming a consuming evil of unimaginable destructive magnitude based on the listed conditionalities as the way forward.”