Protest: Our focus is Yoruba autonomy – Group

File: Protest

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Yoruba Self Determination Movement (YSDM) has said that their focus is on the actualisation of a Yoruba nation not any hardship/ bad government protest.

General Secretary of YSDM, Moses Abiodun Ojo who said this in a statement lamented that ” Nigeria has a democracy deficit that could not be beneficiary to anyone.

In a press statement titled: “The Nigerian Youths’ Planned Protest” Ojo, said that Nigerians have the constitutional right to peaceful protest bad governance and no one can deny them this.

But, Ojo noted that, under the leadership of Professor Banji Akintoye and Chief (Dr) Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, the YSDM has been focusing on the pursuit of peaceful means of separating our Yoruba Nation from Nigeria.

According to him “Our stand is on Yoruba Nation autonomy. For instance, we sent out a letter to the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari on August 6th, 2022, and a similar letter to the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on April 17th, 2024, seeking dialogue on the Yoruba decision to exit Nigeria.

“On Monday, July 29th, 2024, the YSDM sent Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General an official letter with copies of the two letters we had sent to the Nigerian Presidents attached to it.

“These actions are proof of our continued pursuit of peaceful means of separation following international rules that guarantees self-determination for indigenous peoples

“The YSDM recognizes and supports the fundamental rights of citizens to protest bad policies of their elected officials as applicable to every civilized society the world over.

“The Nigerian Youths’ planned protest is rumored to be a protest seeking for good governance for Nigeria. The YSDM strongly believe that Nigeria is long past redemption in that regard.

“We believe that the solution to indigenous nationalities in Nigeria is the peaceful and total separation from that British contraption.

“There is therefore a distinct distinction between the YSDM’s pursuit of a free and sovereign Yoruba Nation and the aims of the Yoruba Youths seeking good governance for Nigeria.

“While we support citizens’ rights to protest peacefully, we urge the Yoruba Youths especially to be law abiding in whatever they choose to do during this time.

“We also encourage our Yoruba youths to fiercely defend our Yoruba heritage by ensuring no government mercenaries or foreign terrorists take advantage of the protest to destroy our infrastructures and resources.

“The YSDM is forced to reveal at this stage that we have credible intelligence that suggests the Full is Cabal in cohort with certain government law enforcement officials have concluded plans to use the youth protest as cover for their deadly destructive intentions and harm/hurt our communities and infrastructures.

Ojo, however advised the Yoruba citizens to be extra vigilant during the planned nationwide protest.

He noted that sequel to the Kenyan youths’ protest of July 23rd, 2024, the rumour of protests by Nigerian youths has been making the rounds in all the media outlets and intensifying with each passing day.

“The Nigerian youths’ protest is anticipated to start anytime within the next few days and the message from the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement (YSDM), under the leadership of the Yoruba Oracle & National Leader Professor Banji Akintoye, is that of respect for the rule of law on the parts of the Government and Citizens especially our Yoruba Citizens”, he added