Protest: Osun CSO, youth groups withdraw from nationwide protest

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The World Institute for Peace, WIP, a Civil Society Organisation, and concerned Youths in Osun State have raised looming danger ahead and withdrawn from the planned nationwide protest in the state, saying it is orchestrated to wreak havoc.

WIP, in collaboration with Jongo Farmers Nigeria, a cluster of youth farmers, acknowledged the fundamental rights of citizens to peaceful protest and demonstration but hinged their withdrawal on the planned protest on general interest.

Addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Press Center in Osogbo, on Wednesday, Comrades Lamina Omotoyosi and Tajudeen Azeez Executive Director, WIP, and Director-General, Jongo Farmers, said it will be unfortunate to lead the state back to the dark days of EndSARS protest.

Omotoyosi while reading the press text of WIP said “as a stakeholder, we can not afford to experience the previous massive destruction of life and properties that came on the ills of the hijacked EndSARS protest of 2020.

“Having regard the above developments and dangerous trend, we want to announce our withdrawal from the planned protest scheduled to start tomorrow, Thursday, August 1, 2024. This withdrawal will affect our youth and student peace advocates cells across Nigeria, and most especially Osun State, the cradle of South West.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are committed to the fundamental human rights as enshrined in Chapter Four of Nigerian 1999 Constitution as amended, Africa Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and United Nations Declaration on Human Rights that guarantee rights to protest and freedom of assembly; but we are opposed to any form of protest that will impose further hunger and complicate the already challenged and emasculated economy.

“Our position is a peaceful and lawful protest that will draw the attention and force the government at all levels to the current economic crisis facing over 200 million Nigerians by addressing the skyrocketing inflation, high fuel prices and expensive food commodities which is the responsibility of all levels of governments, private sector and Nigeria business communities”.

DG Jongo Farmers Nigeria, Comrade Tajudeen Azeez while answering questions from journalists urged Nigerian youths to channel their efforts towards farming saying the federal government is doing a lot intervention in agriculture.

According to him, the federal government has allocated 18,000 units of fertilizer to the state urging the youths to show interest in how the fertilizer is being distributed and how they can benefit from the scheme adding that the better way to end hunger is massive youth involvement in agriculture.