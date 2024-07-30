Planned protest: Embrace peaceful dialogue, Ogun Assembly appeals to youths

…..passes rural, semi-rural devt law

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to the youth to avoid any act inimical to the peace and tranquillity, being enjoyed in the State and the country at large.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, who appealed, while responding to the issue of planned protest by some groups raised by the Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye, who spoke under ” matters of urgent public importance” during the plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, encouraged the youth to continue to engage government through meaningful dialogue especially on the high rate of inflation affecting everyone, saying that the current challenges facing the nation were same global issues confronting different nations.

Elemide counseled that though, it was the right of the youth to conduct peaceful protest, but such should not affect the rights of other citizens, pointing out that every Nigerian was aware of the various challenges confronting the nation, ranging from inflation to hunger.

While describing the high inflation as a global issue that no nation is immune against, the Speaker said that the nation’s peculiarities were being addressed by the various government at all levels.

Other lawmakers who spoke on the proposed protest included the Minority Leader Adeleye and Hon. Damilare Bello, cautioned the youth that anyone embarking on any reasonable protest must do so within the ambit of the law, which should be devoid of any form of violence.

They explained that just as the youth had the right to lawful protest, other citizens equally have the rights to peaceful movement which should not be hindered by the protest, advising that the various political leaders should work together with security agencies and the various youth groups to promote peace and tranquillity in the State.

In the meantime, the Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a bill meant to ensure rural integration, and promote even development in rural and semi-urban areas of the State.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the Committee report on rural development presented by Hon. Babatunde Tella, who thereafter moved for its adoption as amended, seconded by Hon. Wahab Haruna and supported by the whole House through a voice vote.

The bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause before the committee of the whole house, after which the motion for the third reading of the bill was moved by the Majority Leader Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye and supported by the whole house through a unanimous voice vote.

Thus, Assembly Clerk Sakiru Adebakin read the bill for the third time, hence, the Speaker directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his assent.