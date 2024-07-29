Peter Obi’s Team: We expect more resignations – POSN

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Peter Obi Support Network, POSN, has dismissed the recent departure of some of his key supporters from his team, saying it was not unexpected.

The group, in a statement it made available to newsmen in Abuja, while insisting there was no cause for alarm, said it expects more resignations from the ranks of Obi’s 2023 campaign leaders.

It urged all supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate to remain steadfast in their pursuit of a better Nigeria.

The statement, signed by the co-convener of POSN, Mr. Tochukwu Ezeoke, read: “The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) acknowledges the recent departures of key supporters such as Dr. Doyin Okupe, Engr. Isaac Balami, and Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo.

“We respect their commitment to a great Nigeria, advocating for a grassroots political party and a decisive leader with integrity. Indeed, Peter Obi’s decision remains that leadership must desist from actions that would plunge the country into chaos.

“Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement did not have access to unlimited state resources for the 2023 election, relying instead on the support of Nigerians at home and abroad. Peter Obi’s foremost concern is the safety and well-being of ordinary Nigerians, even above his political aspirations. The stability of Nigeria is more important than the ambitions of any single candidate.

“In response to the 2023 election results, while some supporters called for radical action, Peter Obi wisely chose to engage the system, thereby exposing its flaws. His June 5th, 2024, message reaffirmed the Obidient movement’s independence from the Labour Party, ensuring the continuity of our goal to transform Nigeria from a consumer to a producer nation.

“Our focus remains on ending the misgovernance of Tinubu’s APC government, as they cannot lead Nigeria to the promised land. Peter Obi is actively building strategic alliances aimed at unseating Tinubu and rebuilding Nigeria in the nearest future to situate Nigeria in the global comity of productive nations

“The philosophy behind the Obidient Movement, established in 2018, has guided our efforts from the Atiku/Obi campaign in 2019 through the LP/Obidient campaign in 2022-2023. Despite the Obi/Datti mandate being stolen in February 2023, our structure is diligently working towards future elections.

“We urge all Obidients who desire a new and better Nigeria to remain steadfast, continue and deepen their engagements with families and neighbors on what a new Nigeria should look like and the rough path to it.

“We expect more resignations from the ranks of 2023 campaign leaders. Notwithstanding, we are confident that we speak the minds of our partners and other groups in this struggle in assuring Nigerians that hope and engagement in the political process are vital. Our collective efforts and determination are crucial to Nigeria’s future.”