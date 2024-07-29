Ondo Gov appoints comedian Seyi Law SSA on Entertainment

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has appointed ace stand-up comedian Seyi Law as his Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism.

The comic artiste took to his Instagram page to make the announcement, while expressing gratitude to the governor.

He wrote: “Thank you to His Excellency, @LuckyAiyedatiwa, for this appointment, May God help us to help you achieve your great visions for Ondo state”.

“To the people of Ondo state, I am here to serve you with dedication and integrity.

“Our state is rich in culture, talent and natural beauty and I believe that together, we can elevate our entertainment and tourism sector to new heights.

“This will not only provide more opportunities for our talented individuals but also boost the local economy and showcase our state on a global stage”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Seyi Law is also an actor, master of ceremony, and the host of the popular programme, “Lagos Must Laugh” show.

He came to the limelight after winning the AY Open Mic Comedy Challenge Competition in 2006.

He has featured in several Nollywood films including the blockbuster ‘ Wedding Party 2’, ‘My wife and I’, ‘Prophet Nebu’ , among others.