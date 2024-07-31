Nwifuru, Umahi, Elechi, Anyim, CAN, others warn against national protest 

Umahi

The clamour for a national protest in some quarters was in Ebonyi State jettisoned and relegated to the background, with the leaders pledging their support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

The leaders, who spoke in their numbers, were of the view that protests would not only bring about retrogressive tendencies but also destabilization of the polity.

Speaking during a one-day Ebonyi State Youths and Stakeholders interactive session at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru urged the youths of the State to refrain from participating in the planned national protest.

“Today is a day set aside to provide governments and other stakeholders in youth development with the opportunity to draw attention to issues that have direct bearing on our resolve to better the lots of our young people.

“This event today is timely and appropriate at this period when our youths are restive and confrontational in their demands for policies that would make them fulfill their life purposes. Today, we gather to listen, to learn, and to collaborate. I want to hear your ideas, your concerns, and your aspirations. We will work together to address the challenges you face and to unlock your full potential.

“I am aware of the planned protest against hunger and bad governance scheduled to take place across the country including Ebonyi State. While I understand the reasons and concerns that have led to this call to action, I strongly urge you all to refrain from participating in this protest.

“As your governor, my administration is committed to addressing the challenges we face, and we are working tirelessly to improve the lives of our citizens. However, protests can often lead to unintended consequences, including violence, destruction of property, and disruption of essential services.

“Instead, I invite you to engage with us through constructive dialogue and peaceful channels such as today’s event. We have established these mechanisms for feedback and complaints, and we are always willing to listen to your concerns.

“I appeal to Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration who obviously is making efforts to fix the country and make lives better for the citizens.”

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Nweze Umahi called on the youths to shun protests as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was already addressing rhe challenges facing the youths and the country at large.

Umahi, who x-rayed the danger posed by the conduct and organisation of protests, assured the youths that no one will be oppressed or look for food in the Country.

Former Governor Martin Elechi and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim who extolled the sterling qualities of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru noted that the achievements of the Governor have been impactful as youths cannot afford to join any protest, that will destabilize the progress of the State.

Representing members of the House of the Representatives of Ebonyi extraction, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, stated that the youths of the State will not be a part of any national protest as they have been accommodate at level of governance and empowerment.

Other speakers including representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Market Women, Youth Movements and Organisations, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, among others.

The event witnessed a motion as to whether Ebonyi State will be part of the protests or not. The gathering, after a voice vote conducted by Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, declared that it was not going to be part of the protests.