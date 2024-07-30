Nigerian startups join Google’s 8th cohort of startups accelerator programme 

By Juliet Umeh

Five Nigerian startups have joined the 8th Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme.

The five startups, including NextCounsel, a startup supercharging lawyer productivity with an AI-powered tool, and CDIAL, which is transforming multilingual communication across Africa with AI, were among the 10 innovative startups for the 8th cohort of accelerator Africa programme.

According to Google, this year’s startups, which were selected from nearly 1,000 applications, highlighted the remarkable talent and creativity in the African tech ecosystem.

It noted that the remaining five startups were selected from Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa.

The tech giant said: “Startups play a pivotal role in driving economic development and technological innovation in Africa.

“By addressing local challenges with tailored solutions, these startups are not only creating jobs but also enhancing the quality of life across the continent.

“Despite the current “funding winter” in Sub-Saharan Africa, where investment flows have slowed, the resilience and ingenuity of African entrepreneurs continue to shine.

“Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries.

“These startups have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs, showcasing the programme’s substantial impact on the African tech landscape.

“This year’s cohort places a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges,” the tech giant said.

Head of Startups Programmes for Google in Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the 8th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa ogram. These startups represent the future of African innovation, harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems and uplift their communities.

“We are committed to supporting these founders by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed and scale their solutions.”

Other Nigerian startups include Earthbound, a startup lighting up homes and businesses across Africa with energy solutions; MyAIFactChecker, which equips users with an AI-powered tool; and Rana Energy, which provides clean energy solutions to SMEs and communities through a data-driven ecosystem.