Losers in 2023 polls behind planned protest – Akpabio

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Monday blamed the planned nationwide protest against the rising cost of living on politicians who lost the 2023 elections, alleging that they are intent on coming to power through the back door.

The Senate President made the at the Presidential Villa Abuja shortly after the signing into law of the new national minimum wage bill by President Bola Tinubu during this week’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Stressing the need for those behind the protest to abandon it, he appealed to the nation’s youth to not allow themselves to be used to destroy the country as he highlighted the efforts of both the Executive and the Legislature to lessen hardship in the country.

He said, “People who probably do not have their fortunes in 2023 election are thinking they can come through the back door and that will amount to anarchy.”

Speaking with State House correspondents: Senator Akpabio said, “I’m ecstatic. I’m excited about the Nigerian worker and the national minimum wage amendment is for the whole nation; for the federal government, the states, the local governments, for the private sector, and even for individual employers.

“So, I think this is a great day for workers in the country. We are not only doubling the minimum wage, we have added something on top. Initially, it was N30,000, now it is N70,000.

“Like I said, this is minimum; this is not maximum. Any employer that has a capacity can pay as much as you want. But no Nigerian worker will offer services and be paid anything less than 70,000 from today. That is the implication of this act. It applies all over the nation.

“And we are excited that this is happening at a time like this through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a man who cares for the Nigerian workers. And you’ve seen what we are doing in the National Assembly.

“When it came, the entirety of the National Assembly moved and passed the bill in one day out of excitement. We felt that this was not something we could delay. So, I think the workers are happy.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to call on those who are attempting to foment trouble; that you have a right to protest. It is your fundamental right. It is there in the constitution. But you don’t have a right to destabilize the country.

“The right to protest should not be turned into the right to unleash violence. It’s very clear that people who are behind this are very amorphous, very faceless. So, what it means is people are preparing to loot and go round and do all sorts of things.

“Where we are today was not caused by one year’s administration. It is the outcome of years of insecurity. Many people could not go to farms for almost 10 years and know that and the President has risen to the occasion.

“Every food item that is coming in now will come in without anything like a restaurant solution. There are no restrictions; bring in food because Nigerians need to eat. And then at the same time, most things are coming in with a lot of waivers.

“So, for me, I’m excited that yes indeed the government is doing what it should. And we the leaders in the National Assembly, we are touching our various constituencies.

“So, my appeal to the Nigerian youth is do not allow any group to mislead you politically.

“Any destruction of any property will cause Nigeria money. We don’t have the money. Instead, let’s put the money in developing you and developing your environ instead of going to rebuild.

“So, kudos to the Nigerian workers. And I’m excited and I congratulate Nigeria. I congratulate the president and the National Assembly for the expeditious passage of this bill.”