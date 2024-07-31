Learn from Kenya’s bitter experience, Bishop warns

Nigerians should learn from the bitter outcomes of the ongoing widespread protests in Kenya, an activist cleric, Bishop Wycliffe Khaemba, has admonished the youths preparing to take to the streets tomorrow.“

“I urge you to learn from what has happened and is still occurring in Kenya,” the bishop, who has been into activism for 28 years, said in a statement yesterday.

“We allowed ourselves to be led into violent protests and disturbances, thinking they would lead to a desired outcome. Unfortunately, they have resulted in an undesirable outcome,” he said.

Kenya has been engulfed by massive and violent protests of tax hikes, forcing the government to reverse the increases and cut the cost of governance.

Despite the concessions by the government, the mass action has persisted with its attendant large-scale destruction of public infrastructure.

Khaemba, who pastors the One Ministry Methodist, advised Nigerian youths not to travel the same route because it would not end well for them and the nation.

Describing the gory consequences of the protests in Kenya, he stated: “Tens of thousands of small and medium-scale enterprises have been destroyed along with major public infrastructure, and people’s lives have been turned upside down.

”The education of our next generation has been affected, and we are not even back at square one. We are farther back.”

He said the people had, however, found out that the protests were funded by foreigners who would never allow the Kenyan government or non-governmental institutions to interfere in their nations.

Khaemba stated further: “My message to Nigeria is this: Do not wait to learn from your mistakes. Instead, learn from our error of judgment in Kenya.“

“Those who are sponsoring these protests from abroad will not come and help you rebuild Lagos and Abuja after violent protesters destroy your cities.

”Instead, they will offer you cutthroat loans to keep you in bondage to them. So, please listen to the voice of reason and pursue dialogue rather than protests.”