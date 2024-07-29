Lagos launches Omibus ferries pilot operation

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has kicked off the pilot operations of the 40-passenger Omibus ferries within the Lagos metropolis.

The ferries were built by Caverton Marine Limited in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

Meanwhile, the pilot scheme is powered by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

LASWA made this known on its official social media platform, saying that the week-long pilot programme aims to revolutionise waterway commuting in the state.

The authority added that the week-long testing of the Omibus ferries would focus on data collection, and public awareness about the future of waterway transportation in the state.

During the pilot operation, the ferries would operate on three key routes, with one round trip per day on each route.

LASWA said: “We’re thrilled to announce the Omibus Pilot Programme, launching from July 29th.

“This initiative, powered by the Ministry of Transport and LASWA aims to revolutionise waterway commuting in Lagos.

“Join us for a week of testing our Omibus ferries, collecting essential data, and increasing public awareness about the future of waterway transportation in Lagos.

“Simply tap in with your Cowry card to board. We’re gathering feedback to refine our service for the full launch.

“Designed to international safety standards, Omibus ferries offer a comfortable and secure journey.

“Our ferries are internationally recognised for safety and quality, providing a top-notch travel experience.

“Join us on this journey towards a better, congestion-free Lagos.”

Vanguard News