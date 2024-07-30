Lagos College shut indefinitely over leadership crisis

By Adesina Wahab

The Federal Government has shut down the Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, Lagos, indefinitely over the lingering leadership crisis that has rocked the institution for over two months.

The decision to close the school came from the Federal Ministry of Education, which has not been able to resolve the protracted issue.

Vanguard newspaper gathered that Monday’s violence that led to the destruction of properties and some official vehicles, was the last straw, as even members of the Governing Council escaped being manhandled narrowly.

On Monday, the embattled Provost, Dr Wahab Azeez, also had his official quarters vandalised by irate students.

Members of the Governing Council, led by the Chairman, Dr Adenuga Olatunde, who were to hold another round of meeting with aggrieved parties, could not do so because students and workers, teaching and non-teaching, insisted that Azeez should not step into the campus.

They have shut down his office and those of other management staff since May 26, this year.

Recall that crisis erupted at the college on May 26 following the insistence of the workers that the tenure of Azeez has lapsed.

He was appointed in 2019 for a four-year tenure and his tenure was renewed in May last year, however, in June last year, President Bola Tinubu signed a law pegging the tenure of provosts at a single term of five years.

But Azeez is saying the new law does not affect somebody like him who has started another tenure, but the workers are saying his tenure has lapsed.