Kelechi Iheanacho completes move to Sevilla on free transfer

Sevilla FC have completed the signing of former Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer.

The Nigerian international, who concluded a seven-year tenure with Leicester this summer, will now bring his talents to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The 27-year-old Iheanacho, who began his career in Manchester City’s youth system before moving to Leicester in 2017, scored 61 goals in 232 appearances for the Foxes.

🆕 Kelechi Iheanacho signs on a two-year deal. 🇳🇬



¡Welcome, Kel 🙌 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 31, 2024

During his time at Leicester, he played a pivotal role in securing the FA Cup and the EFL Championship title.

The striker was part of Manchester City’s squad that won the EFL Cup.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s move to Sevilla marks his fifth signing of the summer for the La Liga club, with Iheanacho teaming up with another Nigerian at the club, Chidera Ejuke

Vanguard News