Kano spent N596m on furniture, office fittings at MDAs not N10bn – Spokesperson

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State government on Tuesday said it has spent the sum of N596 million on provision of furnitures, office fittings and other amenities at various Ministries, Department and Agencies within first and second quarters of 2024 and not N10 billion.

The spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, Sanusi Bature made this known while reacting to media report on the state budget performance, stipulating a sum of N10 billion spent by Governor Abba Yusuf on furniture.

Bature urged the public to disregard the figure, which he said was intended to dent the image of the government.

According to him, the administration of Governor Yusuf placed high priority on budget realism to achieve clear openness, transparency and accountability in governance.

“The state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has just released the second quarter budget performance report on the 28th of July, 2024 and has mistakenly tempered with the figures which has generated avoidable reactions.

“It should be noted that the timely release of the report shows unwavering commitment of the government in making available to stakeholders, the information on all expenditures as promised to the good people of Kano during the electioneering campaign.

“Unfortunately, the second quarter report was erroneously submitted with a mix up in the template as data for payment of over ten billion naira (N10b) was used for payment of contractors’s liabilities and other expenses incurred by previous administrations.

“The payment was done majorly to clear the backlog of indigenous contractors who were faced with challenges of bank loans and to enable them settle their debt burdens and help them go back to their normal businesses,” Bature explained.

The spokesperson continued when he said, “For the record, first quarter of 2024 gulped the sum of two hundred and ninety five million, eight hundred and twenty seven thousand, sixty two naira, eighty seven kobo (N295, 827, 062.87) while the sum of three hundred million, seven hundred and fifty million, five hundred naira (N300, 755, 500k8) was spent during the 2024 second quarter on furniture and office fittings for various Ministries, Department and Agencies respectively.

“A total of five hundred and ninety six million, five hundred and eighty two thousand, five hundred and sixty two naira, eighty seven kobo (N596, 582, 562.87) was spent from January to July, 2024 as against the purported ten billion naira. The Account General would make available, the information on request by any organization because it is not hidden or secret at all.

“The amount spent on refurbishment of offices, furniture and fittings at various MDAs is not up to 5 per cent of was propurtedly reported. The misleading information in the report was revalidated by the Office of the Accountant General of the state after series of media enquiries.

“The state regrets any inconvenience from the report to all stakeholders, including development partners, financial institutions and government agencies. It was as a result of the inability of the officials responsible for reporting the budget performance to validate the data in their custody.

“The Governor cautioned all data managers and handlers to maintain high level of professionalism in their responsibilities noting that Government will not tolerate sharing of unreliable date on its activities.

“The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is directed to review with immediate effort, the template of budget performance report in accordance with reliable date at its disposal and ensure no future misrepresentation occur,” the spokesperson, Bature stated.