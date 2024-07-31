Kano residents lament poor internet, call services

Subscribers of major networks in Kano have lamented poor internet and call services in the metropolis.

The subscribers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in separate interviews on Tuesday in Kano, said that the situation causes them untold hardship.

Moses Isiyaku, a subscriber, lamented that he grappled with unreliable internet and call services recently.

According to him, the disappointing situation has brought untold hardship to Nigerians, as he missed an important flight to Lagos due to poor internet and call services.

Abubakar Isah, a businessman, said that recently, there were connection failures, poor data service, and fluctuating networks.

He said that the network providers in the country were not sensitive to subscribers’ plight.

Isah, who lauded the Nigerian Communications Commission for its efforts over the years, urged it to live up to its responsibility of protecting subscribers.

Ahmed Nuhu, an internet cafe operator, said the telecommunication systems in the country were not doing well in recent times.

He, however, called on the regulatory bodies to wade into the situation and rescue Nigerians from the alleged telecom providers ‘oppression.

Maryam Adamu, a school teacher, also urged the telecom operators to improve their services as ‘Nigerians were angry with them.’

Adamu, who accused the operators of only minding their profits, urged them to work on modalities on how to improve their services.

She also lamented the closure of the MTN office in the metropolis where she went to retrieve her line.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Kano, the head office of MTN, was closed, with security personnel confirming the shutdown to a NAN correspondent who visited the premises at Civic Centre.

NAN also reports that the gates were shut, and there was no crowd, unlike on Monday, when many subscribers besieged the outlet, leading to police intervention with teargas fired to restore order.

The shutdown comes after MTN Nigeria issued a notice informing customers of the closure of their outlets nationwide, effective immediately.

They said that the move was aimed at ensuring the safety of staff and customers amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the NIN-SIM card linkage. (NAN)