INEC assures unimpeded coverage of Edo, Ondo guber polls

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says accredited journalists for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, respectively, would be granted unhindered coverage.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurances at the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with the media on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, “INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that accredited journalists are granted unimpeded access to all voting and collation locations.”

He, however, urged media organisations, yet to register for the election coverage in Edo, to do that before the deadline.

“As the Edo State Governorship election approaches, I wish to remind media organisations that the portal for media accreditation (https://imap.inecnigeria.org) is still open.

“As at 8.02 a.m. today, Wednesday 31st July, 2024, media organisations representing print, radio, television, and online have uploaded the details of 227 personnel for the election.

“I urge you to expedite action by ensuring that all interested media organisations submit their applications before the deadline of Thursday, September 5, 2024.

“This will enable the Commission to produce and deliver the accreditation tags for your reporters, camera operators, and other support staffers in good time for the election,’’ he advised.

Yakubu also urged the media to partner with the commission in encouraging registered voters in the two states to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He equally urged the media to continue to help combat fake news that could hinder the smooth conduct of the polls in the two states.

“I wish to remind you of your obligation as journalists to report factually and accurately about the election and electoral activities in compliance with the ethics of your noble profession.

“You should continue to be a bulwark against fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. I urge you to fully comply with the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage.

“Similarly, you are required to comply with the INEC guidelines for media accreditation available on our website, www.inecnigeria.org,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Chris Isiguzo, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), reaffirmed media’s commitment to supporting INEC in upholding the integrity of elections in the country.

Isiguzo said that the media would continue to partner INEC to foster a democratic environment that is open, accountable, and reflective of the will of the people.

He also said that the synergy between INEC and the media was crucial as Nigeria approached the off-season governorship elections in Edo and Ondo.

“The transparency and efficiency with which elections are conducted directly influence the public’s confidence in our democratic processes.

“I am confident that INEC is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that these elections are free, fair, and credible.

“The role of the media in this process is indispensable.

“As watchdogs of society, we have the duty to report accurately and objectively, to educate the electorate, and to provide a platform for diverse voices and opinions.

“Our collaboration with INEC is essential in achieving these goals,’’ he said.

Isiguzo appealed to the security agencies to extend the necessary support and partnership with the media in order to check incessant harassment and intimidation of journalists on election duties. (NAN)