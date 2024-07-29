Hardship protest: NANS urges calm, tasks Tinubu on restructuring

By Nnasom David

The Factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for calm on the planned nationwide protest.

The president, Pedro Obi, made the call when he addressed a press conference today, Tuesday, July 30.

He commended President Tinubu’s over his recent efforts to address the nation’s challenges.

He said: “We commend the unwavering patriotism and resilience of Nigerians who have fearlessly voiced their concerns amidst the turbulent times.

“We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to the President for his exemplary leadership and prompt response to the people’s demands.”

Obi praised the introduction of student loans and endorsement of local government autonomy as “significant steps forward” but emphasized the need for more profound structural changes.

“We call on President Tinubu to immediately intensify the process of restructuring Nigeria towards True Federalism. This system holds the key to a prosperous Nigeria.”

While acknowledging the progress made, he urged the student community to remain calm and engage constructively with the government.

“We recognize the challenges, but we also see the progress being made.

“Our focus remains on dialogue and advocacy to ensure that the interests of Nigerian students are well-represented and protected.”

The association announced that it will not participate in the planned nationwide protest at this time, opting for a more constructive approach.

“Should there be a need for a protest in the future, we will notify the general public in a timely and orderly manner,” he said.