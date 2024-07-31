Hardship: Count us out of planned protest – Ogun students

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Students of tertiary institutions in Ogun state, under the auspices of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), on Wednesday distanced themselves from the planned nationwide protest against hunger and poor governance.

The students said, although they were not against any group protesting, they would not be part of the protest.

The protest, tagged #EndBadGovernance, is billed to take place in all 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory from August 1 to 10, over the rising economic hardship in the country.

But, the students while stagging a peaceful rally against the planned protest in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Wednesday, expressed worries that the planned protest may be hijacked by hoodlums to cause chaos and disrupt the peace of the country.

Addressing journalists during the rally, the National President of NAOSS, Thomas Kehinde called on students in the State not to join any protest and to shun any calls to participate in anyone, under the guise of nationwide protests.

Kehinde said, “We, the leaders of the collective students structures in Ogun State staged this rally to emphasise that, students community in Ogun State will not be part of the planned nationwide protests.

“As you are aware, the organisers of the protests are mobilising across the country in preparation for the march against the current economic hardship in the country. Though, we are not against any group or groups protesting, we are using this avenue to declare our intention and readiness not be part of the protest.

“To this end, we are calling on students in Ogun State not to join any protest and to shun any calls to participate in anyone under the guise of nationwide protest.

“Though planners of the protests said that they would be organised peacefully; that is easier said than done. We want to caution that such protests could be hijacked by hoodlums to perpetrate looting, robbery, vandalisation of both public and private infrastructure as well as attacks on targeted personalities.

“Also, clandestine factors could come into play and thereby escalate the situation from just a peaceful protest to violence and ill wind which blows anybody no good.

“As Nigerians, the bitter experience of the EndSARS protests is still lingering in our memories. Therefore, to avoid the replay of the wanton destruction and alleged killings that accompanied the EndSARS protests, we hereby emphasize that students in Ogun State should stay away from the nationwide protest.

“Leaderships of students associations in Ogun State as organised associations dedicated to serving the interests of students will never drive their members to participate in activities that have a high propensity of leading in violence and destruction.

“Therefore, we urge students in the State to remain calm and continue to believe in the ability of their leaders to champion the cause of their welfare and well-being in manners devoid of violence”.