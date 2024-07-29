Gunmen kill 4 policemen, POS operator in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Gunmen, Monday evening, killed four policemen and a POS operator along Owerri – Onitsha road, Imo State.

An eyewitness account said the gunmen opened fire on the policemen who were on duty at a checkpoint, killing four on the spot.

A female POS operator yet to be identified, was also killed by their bullet.

The incident which occurred at the irete axis of the road, has caused apprehension and pandemonium in the area.

“The gunmen opened fire on the policemen and killed four, and zoomed off. The policemen were on at a checkpoint. A lady operating POS at the area was also killed.

“It was like a war scene, as they shot at the policemen men”, the source stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye was yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.