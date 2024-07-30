Gunmen kidnap former Rep, kill police officer in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen, Tuesday, kidnapped a former member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency, Delta State at the House of Representatives, Joan Mrakpor, killing a police officer.

It was gathered that Mrakpor who is the immediate past Commissioner for Technical Education in the State was abducted in her Church, located off Delta Broadcasting Service, DBS Asaba.

Though details of the incident were sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources said there were heavy shootings during the bloody operation that occurred at about 5 pm.

The driver of the former legislator was also said to have been shot.

It was learnt that the police officer who was killed in the operation was an orderly attached to her.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the attack.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers and very soon, l believe we will get them”, Edafe said.