Group lauds Mutfwang for returning trains ervices

Gov Mutfwang

A socio-political group, Plateau Patriotic Front has commended the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang for his efforts in returning train services in State saying such would further reduce the high cost of transportation for citizens.

Recall that in the last two months, there has been free rides for citizens as the trains were being test-run, getting set for commercial services.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Fidet Okhiria disclosed at a public lecture that Plateau State is among the four States making arrangements to operate train services in their respective domains; as such a service has been moved from the exclusive to the concurrent list.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Plateau Patriotic Front, Mani Imman said, “We receive the news of the return of the train services with joy and seeing how joyous citizens are with the development, we are glad that some of the promises made by Governor Mutfwang during his campaigns are being fulfilled.

“In the transport sector, apart from the provision of the subsidized Tin City Metro buses, the Governor has also collaborated with the NRC to bring in the train service to ease the cost of transportation for citizens. We commend the Governor for reviving the train service. This development adds value in governance.

“We also commend the Governor’s gesture of giving free rides to citizens, this has no doubt brought succour to the people who benefited from the free rides for the period they lasted. We ask that this developmental stride be maintained so that the citizens will continue to enjoy good governance as the Governor promised.”