Funso Doherty dumps ADC, joins Lagos PDP

Defection reflection of readiness to rescue Lagos-Jandor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor has received Mr. Funso Doherty, the former gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Congress, ADC, to the PDP.

Doherty had on Monday, announced his defection from the ADC to the PDP.

Adediran, while welcoming him to the party, described the defection as “a welcome development and a reflection of the readiness of all well meaning Lagosians to come together to rescue Lagos state from the grip of the corrupt and clueless ruling party.”

He stated that Doherty would not be the last to join the Lagos PDP for the actualization of the mission to offer a breath of fresh air in governance in 2027, that many more chieftains of other political parties including the APC and key opinion leaders across the state will declare for the PDP in no distant future.

“Mr. Doherty is one of the few technocrat-turned-politicians I admire and respect. Together with him and other well meaning stakeholders in Lagos State politics, we shall rescue the state in 2027 from the misruling and self-serving APC-led government,” he said.

