FMACCE sets $100bn target for GDP

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

As part of its mission to reposition Nigeria as a global hub for arts, culture, and creativity, the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, FMACCE says it has strategized and positioned the sector to increase its contribution to GDP to $100 billion by 2030.

The Minister, Barr. Hannatu Musawa disclosed this at the pilot launch of the Creative LEAP Acceleration Program, CLAP in Abuja.

She said the target would be achieved through CLAP which is focused on providing comprehensive training, mentorship, and resources to young and creative talents.

This she said represents a twenty-fold increase from the current state, saying that the initiative is a testament to the ministry’s unwavering commitment to the creative economy.

CLAP is designed to foster an environment where talents can thrive, ideas can flourish, and new Industries can emerge.

The goals and objectives of CLAP are three folds: capacity building, incubation and innovation, and collaboration and partnerships. It is designed to establish creative clusters and centers of Excellence in all public and private universities across the country that will serve as incubators for new ideas and enterprises.

In her keynote address, the Minister said, the CLAP represents a bold and innovative step towards harnessing Nigeria’s vast creative potential, describing it as the creativity and Innovation that define Nigeria as a nation.

‘‘Through CLAP we aim to empower our creative to excel and innovate.

Our vision for destination 2030 is bold: to position Nigeria as a global hub for arts, culture, and creativity and raise the sector contribution to the nation’s GDP to $100 billion to our GDP.

‘‘I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who’s visionary leadership and unwavering support has been instrumental in recognizing the importance of establishing the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy.

‘‘His foresight understanding the potential impact of the creative sector on economic growth has paved the way for initiatives like CLAP. It is through his guidance that we are able to embark on this transformative journey, aiming to harness the boundless potential of our creative minds.

‘‘CLAP will synergize seamlessly with the National Council for Arts and Culture’s Innovation, Creativity, and Entrepreneurship project. This will bridge gaps and allow us to effectively address local challenges and harness the unique cultural strengths of each region. Legislation and policy frameworks are crucial to our success. We have kicked off this journey with the Intellectual Property Policy work and the Cultural & Creative Economy Policies.

‘‘Data mapping is central to our strategy. This initiative provides a comprehensive,

Centralized platform for collecting, storing, and analyzing data related to Nigeria’s cultural and Creative industries. This initiative marks a significant Milestone in our nation’s journey towards harnessing the boundless potential of our creative minds.’’

The initiative is driven by the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy and is set for a strategic partnership with renowned organizations such as Afrexim Bank, Google, and others that will provide a wide array of resources, expertise and opportunities to the creative.

In his opening address, the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture, Obi Asika said CLAP is primarily designed as a digital platform with over 200 locations/ hubs across the country and is open to creative minds and talents in rural and urban areas. He also disclosed that the Council is partnering with the association of Vice Chancellors of public and private universities to establish 275 hubs in the Ivory towers aimed at catching the young talents in schools.

In his goodwill message, one of the partners, Charles Emembolu with over 40% unemployment rate in Nigeria presently, CLAP offers opportunity to young people to be engaged in useful ventures that would harness their creative talents.

Also speaking, another partner, Ajuma Ataguba said with about 198 startups scattered around 31 states in the country, they would partner with CLAP in terms of implementation and offer requisite skills and exposure required by the creative talents.