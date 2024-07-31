Five classic songs by Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu

The Nigerian music scene mourned the loss of legendary singer Onyeka Onwenu, who passed away on July 30, 2024, at the age of 72.

The ‘Elegant Stallion’ died at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos after performing at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okoli, the founder of Emzor pharmaceutical manufacturing company, where she reportedly slumped.

Onwenu, born on January 31, 1952, was multitalented, excelling as a singer, songwriter, actress, human rights and social activist, journalist, and politician.

She switched to gospel music in the mid-90s while continuously spreading her message of national pride and unity.

Onwenu began her music career in the 1980s, releasing several albums that blend genres like highlife, pop, and gospel. Some of her popular songs include “One Love” and “You and I.”

She made a significant impact in Nollywood, starring in numerous films and television series, including “Half of a Yellow Sun,” “Lionheart,” “Muna,” and many others.

Onwenu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, contested twice unsuccessfully for the position of Local Council Chairman of her local government but was later appointed Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture by former Governor Ikedi Ohakim.

She was awarded the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) for her contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry and also received the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

Onwenu once went on a hunger strike in 2000 to protest against her former employer, NTA, for refusing to pay royalties on her songs and blacklisting her from transmission after then-director general Ben Murray-Bruce took action.

As we pay tribute to the late icon and her profound impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry, we spotlight five of her popular songs that epitomize her legacy.

‘You and I’

‘One Love’

‘Iyogogo’

‘Wait For Me’ ft. King Sunny Ade

‘Ekwe’