FG must protect protesters from harm- GPAAN

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, GPAAN, has emphasized the importance of protecting protesters during the upcoming nationwide protests in August 2024.

In a statement released by the President, Ayo Oyoze Baje, GPAAN called on the government to ensure the safety of the citizens exercising their constitutional rights.

Baje stated, “It is the statutory duty of the government to protect the lives of the citizens and provide for their welfare, as clearly enshrined in the constitution. We urge the President Ahmed Tinubu-led government to listen to the concerns of the protesters and avoid threats and intimidation.”

The protests are a response to the economic challenges faced by the citizens following the removal of fuel subsidy, electricity tariff hikes, and increased tuition fees for students in public-owned educational institutions. The inflation rate has surged to 34.19%, with a food inflation rate of 40.9% as of June 2024, marking the highest figures since 1996. Nigeria is currently ranked 109th out of 125 countries on the Global Hunger Index, reflecting the severity of the situation.

GPAAN also emphasised the need for the protesters to prevent the infiltration of hoodlums and criminals, urging them to maintain the peaceful nature of the demonstrations.

The group comprises seasoned analysts from diverse professional backgrounds, actively involved in analyzing local and international news across various media platforms. They are: Lekan Sote (VP), Victor Anya (Gen. Sec ), Achike Chude (PRO), Richard Inumah ( Assistant Sec), Joseph Amaoru ( Treasurer), and Steve Aya ( Financial Secretary).