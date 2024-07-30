FCT Minister urged to allow protesters access Eagle Square 

The Eagle Square bereft of the usual Independence Day activities ” yesterday. Photo: Saharareporters.

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Ahead of the planned nationwide protest against hunger, Nigerians for Better Nigeria, NBN, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nysom Wike to allow protesters access to Eagle Square, Abuja to checkmate possible violence in the FCT.

The group argued that it is when protesters gather at a place that they can be coordinated and managed, expressing shock by the comments of the Minister that the protesters have not applied to use the Eagle Square.

In a statement by Abdulmumin Sanusi, its National Secretary, NBN said the Minister should be thankful to the organizers of the protest for agreeing to converge at the Eagle Square to express their feelings, noting that it should be supported by the FCT Minister and security agencies.

According to the statement “We commend the organizers of the planned protest in FCT starting from August 1, for resolving to converge at the Eagle Square for their protest. We believe this should be commended because if they gather at the Eagle the protesters can be coordinated and managed than when they protest and gather at the different points and places.

“The Minister should commend the protesters for resolving to gather at one place. The Minister and the security agents should liaise with the protesters to furnish them their various take off points and the places they will pass to Eagle Square for proper monitoring to ensure that hoodlums or those with other agendas do not infiltrate or hijack the protest.

“All of us know that the constitution allows for peaceful protest. Every effort should be made by both the organizers and the government including the security agents to make the protest very peaceful and devoid of violence.

“We are shocked that the minister has been quoted to have said he has not received request from the protesters to use the Eagle Square. This is unfortunate and unnecessary.

“We therefore implore Mr Nysom Wike to allow the protesters access to Eagle Square without restriction and also ensure their safety as the constitution provides.”