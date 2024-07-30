Edo group warns against nationwide protest

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FEW hours before the nationwide planned protest against bad governance in Nigeria, the Network of Benin Ethnic Nationalities Organisation has called for the cancellation of the strike even as it urged all those planning for such in Edo State to suspend their actions and listen to the wise counsel of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II who had last week called for the suspension of the action and allow the current administration more time to try to fix the country.

Addressing a press conference on the issue in Benin City, the president the group, Ojo Oghomwen flanked by various leaders and members of various groups and associations that make up the network appealed to all heads of communities, youth leaders, religious leaders and parents to persuade their wards not to be part of the protests which they feared may be hijacked as was the experience in previous exercises.

He said “#EndBadGovernment as it is becoming evidently evident that the planned nationwide protest might be hijacked from the genuine organisers/protesters as it were observed during the 2020 EndSARS protest and 2023 cashless policy protest where Edo State was converted to destructive ground by hijackers of the aforementioned protests.

“As defenders of human rights and advocates of egalitarian society, we are well equipped to protest which are the fundamental rights of the citizens as enshrined in Nigeria constitution.

“However, we are using this medium to appeal to our people to respect the advice that was offered by our revered Palace to withdraw from the Planned National Protest scheduled for August 1, 2024, to avoid the protest being hijacked by destructive minded individuals that may lead to looting, destruction of public/private properties like breaking of prison walls and other negative factors which will no doubt negatively affect the struggling and suffering masses of Nigeria owing to the tensed political situation in the Edo State occasioned by the fast approaching Governorship elections which is scheduled to hold on the 21st of September,2024.

“Historically, whenever our highly respected Oba of Benin kingdom advise his subjects who are Edo people on salient matters like the planned nationwide protest, then it is traditionally incumbent on us to heed to his advice and any contrary stance against our revered Palace position is customary considered as sacrilege; Thus, in order not to incur the wrath of our Ancestors, We are left with no choice than to abide by the timely press statement that was issued by our revered Oba of Benin Kingdom Father who is the Spiritual head of Edo State and it is our earnest prays that the good people of Edo State will obey the sacred advise offered by our revered Palace.”

Also speaking a stakeholder in the organization, Osaro Culture Iyamu said they were not against the protest but that they must respect the advice of the Oba of Benin and that past experiences showed possibility of hijack just as he reminded the state government that all the recommendations of the EndSARS Panel have not been implemented.

On his part, the Director of Students Engagement, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Stephen Imafidon their call for abstinence from the protest does not make them less human but rather “more human because the tranquility and peace of this state is a collective effort, we must not join disruptive elements on this,”