Don’t protest within Trade Fair Complex, Director warns occupants

The Executive Director (ED) and Chief Executive Officer, Lagos International Trade Fair, Barr. Vera Ndanusa, has advised occupants of the Trade Fair Complex who would want to join the proposed national hunger protest not to do so within the Complex and its environs.

Ndanusa said while the Management understood that the citizens have the constitutional right to protest, she also reminded them that the Complex is saturated with the investment of many Nigerians who have toiled so hard to build an enduring business empire, hence the duty of government to protect such entities.

However, while calling for calm, she urged protesters to reconsider the protest, citing concerns that it could exacerbate the situation and be hijacked by disgruntled elements.

Speaking in a statement sent to our correspondent on Wednesday, Ndanusa further appealed to Nigerian youth groups to continue to engage in dialogue with the government instead of taking to the streets.

She praised President Bola Tinubu for his responsiveness to the people’s concerns and his efforts to engage stakeholders in ensuring national tranquility.

“The President has shown he listens to the yearnings and aspirations of the people. His concern about the potential aftermath of the protest, which could be hijacked by hoodlums, is valid, hence, our decision to advocate for dialogue instead of protest,” Ndanusa added.

The statement which reads in part, also encapsulates thus: “We have become aware of discussions regarding potential protests and activities that could disrupt the peace and stability within our complex and the country at large.

“While we understand the hardships faced by many, we are confident that the policies and decisive economic actions being taken by President Bola Tinubu will alleviate these challenges in the not too distant future.

“While we recognize and respect the right of every Nigerian to peacefully protest, we kindly appeal that anyone wishing to protest, does so OUTSIDE of the complex and according to the laid down laws.

“The management will not condone any form of protest or disruption that will endanger law-abiding citizens of the complex, disrupt law and order or compromise the billions of naira in investment of hardworking Nigerians and government assets.

“Any action that violates the peace and stability of our environment will be addressed promptly and in accordance with the law”, the Trade Fair boss said.