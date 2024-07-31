Domestic staff masterminded EKSU DVC’s abduction — DSS

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Department of State Service (DSS), Ekiti State Command, has revealed that the former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Professor Olorunfemi Olaofe’s abduction was masterminded by his domestic staff.

The DSS made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti

Recall that Professor Olaofe was abducted at his residence in Ado-Ekiti on July 9.

The statement also revealed that investigation by the operatives of the Command led to the discovery of Olaofe’s remains buried in a shallow grave at a farm settlement along Airport Road, Ijan-Ekiti

The statement reads, “The Department of of State Service (DSS), Ekiti state command in collaboration with other security agencies in the state wishes ro alert the general public on the uncovering of fhe gruesome murder of Olorunfemi Olaofe (Prof).

“This was occasioned by the planned kidnap of Olaofe (Prof) by a gang of abojr seven suspected kidnappers at his residence, located at plot 12, 15th avenue, federal housing phase II, Ado Ekiti on 9th July, 2024.

“Investigation activities revealed that the kidnap incident was masterminded by the domestic staff, who invited others in carrying out the dastardly act.

“However, further investigation by the operatives of the command led to the discovery of Olaofe’s remains buried in a shallow grave at a farm settlement along Airport Road, Ijan-Ekiti

“In the light of the above, the command wishes to dress its profound gratitude to the state government for her invaluable support in the course of the ongoing investigation.

“However, the case will soon be transferred to the State Police Command doe prosecution having established a case of homicide”.