Delegates election tears PDP apart in Kogi

PDP and its colour flags

By Boluwaji OBAHOPO, Lokoja

Days after a section of the Peoples Democratic Party stewards in Kogi State rejected the outcome of its Ad-hoc Delegates election, some Caretaker Committee Members of the party have thrown their weight behind the outcome of the election held last Saturday across the state.

The spokesperson of the members, Honourable Sunday Shigaba, a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, now representing Dekina/ Bassa in the Caretaker Committee, while addressing journalists in Lokoja, said, the election conducted by the Congress committee was adjudged to be free, fair, credible, and had met the requirements laid down by the party.

The spokesperson, who was a former Deputy Majority leader of the state House of Assembly, said, contrary to reservations by some party members, the election took place across the 239 wards without noticeable hitches.

He mentioned the names of some committee members who jointly signed the press release with him as the caretaker committee, financial secretary to include: Hon. Sheidu Ovurevu Abara, Treasurer, Hon. Audu Idris, Asst. Financial Secretary; Hon. Ade Tola, Asst. Secretary and Hon. Joshua Adejoh, as Caretaker committee Youth Leader .

He explained that the Congress for the election of 3 Adhoc delegates per ward was a national working committee assignment as empowered by the constitution of their great party.

He added that neither caretaker committee nor a substantive state executive committee can interfere with the exercise in any form except as observers.

According to him, the congress committee arrived and reported to the state party secretariat in Lokoja and as usual resolved with the caretaker members headed by the chairman and secretary respectively that they were prepared to organise a clean, fair and credible congress.

He said following this commitment, they moved to the field for the important assignment, hinting that there was no time the caretakers resolved to stop the exercise especially as it does not fall within the purview of their schedule of duty.

“To the best of our knowledge, as we witnessed in our various LGAs, the exercise was conducted under the open view of the relevant electoral institutions. And winners validly emerged as delegates.

“We, therefore, dissociate ourselves from the purported claim of some members of the caretaker committee who want to undermine the will of the overwhelming majority members of our party.

“As PDP members and critical stakeholders, who were part of the process, we want to state clearly that the exercise was peaceful, hitch-free, and should be upheld.

Recall that the results of the Ad-hoc delegates election held on Saturday did not go down well with some members who are allegedly urging the National Secretariat of the party for its cancellation.