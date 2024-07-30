Dangote Refinery: Transparency, key to resolving crisis — Group

By Ediri Ejoh

The Federal Government has been urged to wade into the ongoing crisis between Dangote refinery and regulators.

The coalition of Lagos and Southwest indigenes, under the aegis of the Indigenous Peoples Rights Initiative and Yoruba Progressives Movement, made the call in Lagos yesterday.

The Convener, Yakubu Eleto, condemned the alleged conspiracy to undermine the massive investment in the Dangote refinery by certain individuals acting against Nigeria’s best interests.

“This development poses a significant threat to the Nigerian economy and could discourage potential investors, undermining the efforts of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to attract foreign investment. It is a direct attempt to sabotage the government’s initiatives to foster economic growth,” he said.

Eleto lauded the establishment of the Dangote refinery as a groundbreaking and patriotic endeavour, describing it as a technological marvel of global standards.

According to the group, the Dangote refinery project is set to enhance economic activities in the petroleum sector, significantly boosting Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and increasing revenue across various socio-economic levels, thereby benefiting the entire nation.

He said: “As stakeholders in the Lagos and south west community, we are out to resolve the disputes by calling for an amicable resolution between the federal government and management of Dangote Refinery.

“We demand transparency in the refinery’s operations and government regulations. We demand accountability from government for their actions and claims against Dangote Refinery.

“We call on government not to frustrate the project and ensure it makes it work for the people of Nigeria, considering public interest and ensuring the refinery’s operations benefit the community.”