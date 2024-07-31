CSO urges caution over planned protests, commends Tinubu over reforms

President Tinubu

The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has urged Nigerians to exercise patience and give the government time to implement necessary reforms, amidst planned nationwide protests over the high cost of living, hunger, and insecurity.

Amb. Blessing A. Akinlosotu, Executive Director of NCSCN, made the call in a statement cited by Vanguard, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said: “We understand the frustrations and pain caused by the current challenges, but we must approach these issues with a constructive mindset.

“Violence only worsens situations, often leading to uncontrollable looting, burning of properties, and destruction of vital infrastructure.”

The group commended the government’s efforts to address the challenges, particularly the removal of subsidy on petroleum products and the floating of the Naira.

“These policies were implemented out of patriotism and love for the country, requiring time to mature and yield dividends,” Akinlosotu said.

NCSCN also acknowledged the government’s commitment to improving the living conditions of Nigerians, citing the actualization of Local Government Autonomy and the approval of sales of crude oil to local refineries in Naira.

The group called on Nigerians to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration, rather than protests, which can have destructive impacts on stability, economy, and infrastructure.

“We believe that through dialogue and collaboration, we can achieve lasting changes in no distant time,” Akinlosotu said.

NCSCN officially called on its members across the federation to distance themselves from participating in the planned protest, while continuing to engage with the proponents of the protest and relevant authorities.