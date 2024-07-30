Benue deploys N93bn bond to digitalize economy

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has deployed over N93billion bond to digitalise the economy of the state.

The investment is expected to yield a projected revenue inflow of about N198billion in the next 10 years.

Governor Hyacinth Alia who made this known Tuesday at the First Benue State Digital Security TownHall Meeting organized by the office of his Special Advisers on Security in conjunction with Ministry of Information held in Makurdi, said the investment would revolutionise the Benue economy.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, the Governor said, the state government through the Benue Ditigal Infrastructure Company “has deployed about N93billiion bond to digitalise infrastructure in the state. The good news is that we have projected a revenue inflow of N198billion annually in the next 10 years.

“With this, government will not loss revenues in anyway all those leakages will be blocked where unscrupulous elements tamper with revenues. In the hospitals, security all that are being digitalised.

“We are changing the security architect of the State. Insecurity is an emergency that we are working to combat. Government attaches seriousness to security of lives and property.

“Records already indicated that the security situation in the state is better than before. Governments all over the world are talking to the people. And government believes that except where necessary non kinetic approach should be deployed. This TownHall meeting is one of the platforms.

“Government require cooperation of citizens as well as dissemination of information to security agencies to fight insecurity.

“This town Hall meeting should be a quarterly event so as to continually engage those who are supposed to be in the frontline in managing our security. There is need to train keke riders, okada riders, scrap managers also known as Iron Condemn in managing information.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, Chief Joseph Har said that the TownHall meeting was put together to enhance synergy between conventional, non conventional security agencies and the civilian populace.

He said, “we decided to convoke this TownHall so as to bring security agencies and civilians to be on one page. There should be synergy between security agencies and the people who should be on the same page against the common enemy which is insecurity.”

The Special Adviser, External Security and Liaison, Lt. Col. Alex Igbaya (retd.) blamed the consumption of illicit drugs for high crime rates in the state particularly areas where bandits had been unleashing mayhem.

He said the Governor was working hard to make life conducive for the people “so we should not be pushed to protest. Those asking you to protest, should ask their children to be part of it. Parents should sensitize their children not to participate in the planned protest.”

Those who admonished the youths of the state to toe the part of dignity and honour as well as stay away from cyber crime and drug abuse included the representatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, among others.

Participants at the meeting included commercial motorbike riders, bus drivers, tricycle riders, scrap metal buyers and sellers, youth groups among others.