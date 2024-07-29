August Protest: Ensure police accounts for personnel deployed, CSO tells FG

IGP Egbetokun

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS the polity is already heated ahead of the August 1 nationwide protest, the Civil Society Organisation, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, Monday, demanded the Federal Government ensure the Nigerian police accounts for police officers to be deployed during the nationwide protest to curtail brutality.

The demand was made by the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, in a statement signed by himself and made available to Vanguard, while pointing out that police brutality has been the bane of peaceful protest in the country, hence the concern ahead of the nationwide protest.

According to him, the accountability approach of police personnel before, during and after the protest will enable the authorities to swiftly identify and hold accountable those responsible for any form of brutality, and ensure that justice is served in order to prevent future occurrences.

He said: “As the nation braces for another wave of protests, it is crucial to address the pressing issue of police accountability, particularly in light of past incidents involving the use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrators. To ensure that any such actions are not repeated and to preserve the integrity of our law enforcement, the Nigerian Police must take concrete steps to ensure transparency and accountability during protests.

“One such measure is the submission of a comprehensive list of all police personnel deployed to manage demonstrations.

“The importance of this action cannot be overstated. By providing the names of officers on duty during protests, the Nigerian Police can demonstrate their commitment to upholding the law, protecting citizens’ rights, and maintaining public trust. It also serves as a powerful deterrent for officers who might otherwise be inclined to engage in acts of violence or misconduct, knowing that they can be easily identified and held responsible for their actions.

“Moreover, in the unfortunate event that any shootings or other violent incidents occur during a protest, having a record of deployed officers will significantly streamline the investigation process. This will enable authorities to swiftly identify and hold accountable those responsible, ensuring that justice is served and helping to prevent future occurrences.

“As a democratic society, we have a responsibility to safeguard the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. This cannot be achieved without fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within our law enforcement agencies. By submitting the names of police personnel deployed during protests, the Nigerian Police can take a critical step towards building a more just, secure, and democratic nation.

“It is imperative that the Nigerian Police prioritize accountability and transparency in its operations. The submission of personnel names is a crucial measure that must be implemented during protests to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens exercising their democratic rights. Together, we can create a Nigeria where justice, peace, and the rule of law prevail.”