Air Canada cancels flight after attendant loses cool with passenger asking for blanket

Credit: Getty

An Air Canada flight bound for Montreal was cancelled after a flight attendant lost her cool when a passenger asked for a blanket.

The now-viral incident took place when Flight AC73 from Casablanca, Morocco, was already on its way to the tarmac for takeoff.

The stewardess’ meltdown was recorded on camera, with the footage making rounds on social media since.

Video shared on social media shows a female flight attendant aboard Flight AC73 from Casablanca to Montreal pointing and shouting at a passenger in both French and English.

“I don’t want no bullying against my crew,” the woman can be heard saying. “OK? Everyone behave.”

Read Also:

The altercation happened with a passenger who had requested a blanket, CTV News reported.

While the footage is now viral, some social media users are questioning the real cause of the fight.

Air Canada has acknowledged the situation in a statement to CTV News.

“We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action,” the airline said. “We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada.”

Vanguard News