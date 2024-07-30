ADC disowns ex-Kogi Governorship candidate, dismisses defections

… says party ready for LG polls

John Alechenu, ABUJA

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disowned its candidate in 2023 Kogi State Governorship elections, Hon. Leke Abejide, as well as a self-proclaimed member of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Shola Samuel.

National Chairman of the ADC, Ralphs Okey Nwosu, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the activities of the two politicians were at variance with the party’s ethos.

He said, “Since the futile governorship attempt of Honorable Leke Abejide, our party has continued to follow developments in Kogi state with much caution and concern.

“The party raised issues with the candidate over the contest and his attitude during and after the election.

“His attitude has created toxicity within the party space in Kogi and beyond. Sadly, his inordinate ambition and greed led him to the public disgrace of yesterday 29th, July 2024, which he tagged Press Conference, meant to disparage the party because of its position on national issues as an opposition party.

“As a disciplined political organization, we chose not to join issues with him. As leaders, we will not renege in our responsibility to advise the young man to remain focused and be contented with his present position as Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Exercise, and to desist from the inordinate ambitions of being Chairman Appropriation or Speaker of the federal House and the next Asiwaju of Kogi and Nigeria politics. A word is enough for the wise.”

While speaking on the issue of defections from the party, he said, “defection or defections to APC from our party, we have been inundated with calls from party chieftains, concerned citizens, patriots, National leaders and civil society organizations.

“We appreciate their concerns and commend their patriotism. I wish to assure them all that as a disciplined organization with transformational leadership philosophy, we are taking appropriate steps to maintain the integrity of our great party, the ADC.

“We have set up a committee led by Dr. Bamidele Ganiyu Ajadi, the Deputy National Chairman (Politics) of our great party to look into the shenanigans going on to enable us to apply the arm of the law justly.

“Hon. Nkem Ukandu, Secretary and five others serve as members of the committee.

“To deepen ADC’s grassroots penetration and engagements, the National Executive Committee of our great party resolved to participate roundly in all Local Council elections, especially following the Supreme Court ruling on the Financial autonomy of the councils.

“ The party as a result has set up the Local Councils Elections Committee to schedule, strategize and supervise all LGA elections in all the states of the country.

“The National Secretary, Alhaji Said Abdullahi and High Chief Anayo Arinze will serve as Chairman and secretary respectively, and nine others including six state Chairmen.

“We appeal to all stakeholders at the subnational level especially the State Governors to ensure that all the democratic processes are conducted in an atmosphere of impartiality.”

While responding to inquiries about the status of one “Gadafi” the National Chairman said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) will like to make it abundantly clear that one Shola Adebola Samuel aka GADAFI who has been parading himself as a BOT member of our party ADC and using that designation to call meetings in Kogi is not a registered member of ADC talkless being a BOT member. The general public is hereby alerted.”