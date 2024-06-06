Two die inside well at Osun construction site

By Shina Abubakar

Two construction workers were on Thursday reported dead after attempting to pick a fetcher that fell into a well at a site in Ile-Ife.

It was gathered the incident occurred along Ife-Ilesa road opposite Ilesa motor park in the afternoon.

An eye witness, Usman Olawale disclosed that the two were at the well to fetch water but the fetcher fell into the well and one of them entered the well to retrieve it but he was stucked therein.

“The other man suddenly entered into the well too to rescue his colleague but was stucked inside the well. This prompted co-workers to raise alarm and attracted other people in the vicinity.

The people then called operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense as well as fire service personnel, who eventually retrieved the bodies of the dead workers”, he narrated.

When contacted, the Spokesperson, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke said the two men came from Iwo to work at the site.

She added that the body of the two men were recovered from the well after several hours by combined operatives of NSCDC and Fire service.

