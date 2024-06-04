Hardship: First Lady seeks Nigerians  understanding

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

By David Odama

The wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday appealed to Nigerians to show understanding with the federal government in it’s attempt to tackle the hardship Nigerians are experiencing.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu who made the appeal in Lafia, while distributing food items to the people with disabilities, physically challenged and the vulnerable under the Renew Hope Initiative food outreach Programme, said the distribution was in line with Tinubu agenda of not leaving anyone behind.

President Tinubu wife who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima, said the food outreach scheme is specially designed to provide support to the underprivileged in line with the resolve of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to leave no one behind in ensuring food security and sufficiency in the country.

“I’m delighted to be in Lafia for the official hand-over and symbolic presentation of food items to internally displaced persons, people living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in Nasarawa State under the Renewed Hope Initiative food outreach scheme as part of our Social Investment Programme.

“Under this scheme, a trailer load of assorted food items is being donated to the state government for onward distribution to identified groups courtesy of a notable and public spirited industry that has made the commitment to make the food items available on a monthly basis”, senator Oluremi Tinubu stated.

According to her, so far, the federal capital territory, Kano and Nasarawa State have benefited from the scheme under the Social Investment Program of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The wife of the president while commending the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule for supporting the Renew Hope Initiative programme also acknowledged the donation of a piece of land to accommodate the Orphanage and children home in Nasarawa state.

“I want to appreciate the Governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule for his support for all the Renewed Hope Initiative activities, particularly the gracious donation of a piece of land to accommodate the Orphanage and Children’s Home in Nasarawa State”.

She announced a grant of twenty thousand to 100 vulnerable women and plans by the federal ministry of agriculture to provide fertilizer to women and N50, 000 naira to aid women farmers in Nasarawa state