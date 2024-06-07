Tech innovator Human Mobile Devices (HMD) reveals the first original HMD collection: HMD Pulse Pro , HMD Pulse Plus and HMD Pulse

Sleek lines, chilled tones, modern aesthetics and hyped hues characterise HMD’s fresh new look.

Tech innovator Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has today revealed its first line of smartphones under the original HMD line: HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse.

The HMD Pulse collection sets the tone for HMD’s original line: clean lines, calm tones, modern aesthetics, elegant repairability and bold, brazen design at an accessible price.

CMO of Human Mobile Devices, Lars Silberbauer, comments: “We’ve got our finger on the pulse and recognise consumers’ needs and anticipate market trends; repair is the cornerstone of a fresh chapter in smartphone innovation. Forget the ordinary, this is a new era of smartphone sophistication with substance.”

Ben Wood, Chief Analyst CCS insight, said: “HMD has been a trailblazer for more repairable smartphones. It’s encouraging that the HMD Pulse Family is even easier for consumers to repair, and this design decision aligns well with the consumer trends we are seeing in our research”.

The HMD Pulse Collection

Each device in the new HMD Pulse range is built to be repairable, HMD calls it ‘Gen 1 repairability’, empowering owners to replace a damaged display, bent charging port, or a depleted battery, without an engineering degree.

HMD Pulse Pro: Your selfie game is about to level up

HMD Pulse Pro is a selfie-lover’s new best friend. With a market-leading 50MP Selfie Camera, your picture-perfect snaps will be the envy of all this summer. Give your phone the two-finger salute to kick-start all new Selfie Gesture Navigation, capturing core memories with just a wave of the hand, or go hands-free with a finger-heart, thumbs up or two-handed heart sign – perfect for those group selfies. And you can wave goodbye to blurry night-time selfies with HMD Pulse Pro’s AI Super Portrait mode, rendering even the darkest selfie as clear as day. Making it easier than ever to capture memories in high-definition, HMD Pulse Pro makes you look like a pro photographer – without any training.

HMD’s Pulse Pro is a fashion statement that won’t go out of style, available in three stunning shades: Glacier Green, Twilight Purple and Black Ocean. With its timeless design and sleek silhouette, it’s giving major celebrity vibes, without the celebrity price tag.

HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse

HMD Pulse Pro’s little siblings, HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse, offer up to 59 hours of battery life and Gen 1 repairability, in the same three eye-catching shades. HMD Pulse+ boasts a 50MP rear camera and depth sensor that lets you snap quality pictures with ease, With a 13MP camera complete with AI HDR and skin-tone optimisation for naturally vibrant shots, HMD Pulse packs a punch. With top-range specs at a mid-range price point, the HMD Pulse Family aims to make the smartphone category accessible to all.

HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse are available online at hmd.com and in-store from the 7th of June.

Manage your screen time responsibly, capture the moment, but make sure you live in the moment too. Find our tips for taking a digital detox here.

Notes to editors:

Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice.

1Source: CCS Insight Pulse: Connected Consumer research, March 2024.

2Details available at https://www.hmd.com/self-repair.

3Battery testing was conducted using a real-life usage test by HMD Global. The test included active usage of a device for 5 hours per day with a new battery. Usage included e.g. gaming, video streaming, calling, sending SMS, browsing and using apps (such as social media, news, navigation and music). The test was conducted with normal device settings in a lit indoor environment. The device was left on standby overnight.

4Based on a survey conducted by One Poll on behalf of HMD between 12th to 17th April 2024 of 1,000 mobile phone owners.

About HMD

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That’s why we are thrilled to be Europe’s largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com.