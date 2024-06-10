Breaking: Gov Eno sacks Commissioner for Special Duties

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has relieved Dr. Bassey Okon of his duty as Commissioner for Special Duties with immediate effect.

Secretary to State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Uwah stated that, “In ongoing efforts to reposition his administration in line with his ARISE AGENDA, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Eno has relieved Dr. Bassey. P, Okon, the Commissioner for Special Duties as member of Akwa Ibom State Executive Council with immediate effect.

“His Excellency thanks him for his services to the state and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. He is therefore directed to handover to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.

“Meantime, the Ministry will be supervised by the Secretary to the State Government pending the appointment of a new Commissioner”

Dr Okon becomes the first Commissioner to be sacked by Governor Eno.

It was speculated ahead of Eno’s administration’s one year in office that the governor has been under pressure to reshuffle his cabinet made up of majority appointees he inherited from his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel’s administration.