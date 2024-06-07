Barca’s Cubarsi among cuts for final Spain Euro 2024 squad

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente cut Barcelona’s teenage defender Pau Cubarsi from his final squad for Euro 2024 along with Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia on Friday.

De la Fuente named a 29-man list in May before whittling it down to 26 players a week before the tournament begins in Germany.

Cubarsi, 17, burst into the limelight with Barcelona in the second half of the season and made his international debut in March against Colombia in a friendly.

Atletico Madrid’s versatile midfielder Llorente missed out along with Girona playmaker Garcia.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, 16, stayed on the list with the club’s midfielder Fermin Lopez.

Real Betis’s Ayoze Perez and Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian also survived the cut despite Spanish reports they were in line to miss out.

Spain face Northern Ireland in a final tune-up friendly on Saturday, seven days before their first match at Euro 2024 against Croatia on June 15.

Spain squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/KSA), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Pedri, Fermin Lopez (both Barcelona), Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres (both Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

