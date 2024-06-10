Alaafin Stool: I have no preferred candidate – Makinde 

….elevates twelve Oyo Town Chiefs to lesser Oba status

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured the indigenes of Oyo Town that he does not have any anointed candidate for the position of Alaafin of Oyo to fill the vacant stool left by the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111.

The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, while presenting the Part II Recognized Chieftaincy certificates to twelve Baales, who are now lesser Obas for their different domains, held at at the Oba Adeyemi Mini Stadium, Ode Aremo, Oyo Town, yesterday, added that soon a candidate will emerge.

The twelve elevated Chiefs are: Chief Olaniyi Adeoye Adegboye 111, (Oloodu of Ojongbodu, Oyo);

Chief David Ademola Oyediran (Alaguo of Aguo, Oyo); Chief Samuel Olusegun Odurinde (Alajagba of Ajagba, Oyo); Chief Isiaka Tella Titiloye (Ona Isokun of Isokun, Oyo); Chief Salawu Abu Oyeniran (Onigudugbu of Gudugbu, Oyo); Chief Jimoh Ajiboye Oyeleye (Alakeetan of Akeetan, Oyo).

Others are: Chief Ganiyu Ajiboye Busari (Alago- Oja, Oyo); Chief Abel Olufemi Oyekan (Elepe of Iseke);

Chief Oyeleke Yusuf Isola (Onidode of Idode); Chief Tijani Ajekigbe Okunshinde (Alapaara of Apaara 1);

Chief Adebisi Basiru Adebayo (Olotefon of Otefon, Oyo); and Chief Fakayode Moses Alowonle (Onimeleke of Imeleke 1). Oyo).

They are now qualified to attend the meetings of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs at the Parliament Building, Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

In attendance were some of the Oyomesi kingmakers including the Iba Samu of Oyo, High Chief Lamidi Oyewàle; the Agbaakin of Oyo, High Chief Asimiyu Atanda; the Baba Iyaji of Oyo, Chief Mukaila Afonja; the former Speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; the former Speaker of the House of Assembly during the administration of Late Adebayo Alao-Akala (Rt. Hon. Moroof Atilola); and the four local government Chairmen in Oyo Town (Akeem Olukitobi- Oyo West; Wahab Adetunji- Atiba; Sola Oluokun- Oyo East; and Olufemi Aikomo- Afijio), among many others.

The Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuff Akinade, who is the Head of the Oyomesi (Kingmakers) was absent at the event. He and some others dragged the governor and the government to court over the selection process for the candidate to succeed Oba Adeyemi (who joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022, at 83 years of age).

The Commissioner, who delivered the governor’s address, said he had had a series of meetings with his Boss “and I am assuming you people of Oyo Town that Governor Seyi Makinde has no anointed candidate. God Himself, the Almighty knows.”

“The governor never thought it. To him, the Oyo which is the cradle of Yoruba Land with the Alaafin who is the Head of Obas throughout Yoruba Land should have an Oba who befits their historical status. And by so doing, he has no candidate.”

“The process for installation of a new Alaafin would have been concluded but for the case instituted at the Appeal Court. I am therefore assuring you that sooner than later, the whole issue will be resolved.”

Addressing the elevated Chiefs, the Commissioner further said: “The importance of this Chieftaincy is the starting point of elevation to any height. What you are getting today is the beginning of good things that are coming to your domains. By the grace of God, some of you will be elevated to Royal Highnesses.”

“This upgrade not only brings honour to your communities but also serves as a testament to our government’s continued support of our cultural heritage and traditional institutions”.

The governor, therefore, charged the newly elevated Chiefs to ensure that their domains were well secured and that any form of suspicious activity was reported promptly to the government.

“We believe that the traditional institutions play a vital role in maintaining peace and stability in our communities. As recognized Chiefs, you are expected to work closely with the local and state government to ensure that our communities are safe and secure for all inhabitants.”

“You should not give room to banditry, land grabbing and any form of terrorism in your domains. Congratulations!”, the Commissioner said on behalf of Governor Makinde.