Why we’re demanding Rep Jaji’s recall – Zamfara constituents

…as registered voters write INEC chairman to initiate process

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Over 5,000 Constituents of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency have taken matters into their own hands by initiating a recall process for their representative in the House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.

The constituents, dissatisfied with Jaji’s performance, have written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), citing alleged poor representation and failure to address their needs.

According to sources close to the matter, the constituents have been unhappy with Jaji’s lack of engagement with the constituency, failure to attract meaningful projects, and alleged mismanagement of funds meant for constituency development.

The final straw came when Jaji was absent from a critical meeting with stakeholders, prompting the constituents to take drastic action.

In a letter sighted by Vanguard in Abuja, dated May 21, 2024, and addressed to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the constituents outlined their grievances and formally requested the commission to initiate the recall process as provided for in Section 69 of the Constitution.

The registered voters from the constituency, led by Hon. Bello Mahmud and Mustapha Ibrahim, alleged that Jaji’s continued stay in office would be ‘detrimental to the well-being and progress of the constituency.’

INEC has acknowledged receipt of the letter and has promised to verify the signatures and proceed with the recall process if the requirements are met.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Hon. Bello Mahmud, the Chairman of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency Coalition for Sustainable Democracy, stated that constituents have vowed to see the process through.

He said, “We have notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, of the resolve of the people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency to recall Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji from the House of Representatives on account of poor representation pursuant to Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge eligible voters in the constituency to turn up en masse for this crucial civic exercise. The urgent need to recall Hon. Jaji cannot be overemphasized as he failed woefully to represent his constituency at a time his service is most needed.”

The recall process, if successful, would mark a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic history, demonstrating the power of citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable.