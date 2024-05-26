Why we are reforming TETFund – Echono

By Adesina Wahab

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Mr Sunny Echono, has said due to the critical role the agency is playing in bridging funding gap and also providing critical infrastructure among other things in the nation’s tertiary institutions, it must not be allowed to become a victim of official corruption or mismanagement.

He added that it was in the light of that that he instituted reforms that would place the agency in a better stead to deliver on its mandate.

He stated this Saturday night while being recognised as Outstanding Public Servant of the Year by Champion Newspapers Limited.

“Since we came on board, we have embarked on a number of reforms to further make the agency work better and deliver on its mandate to the good people of Nigeria. We are aware of the role TETFund plays in the provision of infrastructure and critical facilities in our higher institutions, as well as the training of academic and non-academic staff.

” We are glad that testimonies from beneficiaries – schools and individuals, are positive and encouraging. However, because it is an agency that is known to be achieving a lot, and one that is responding to things in positive manner, we attract the attention of a lot of people.

“Of course, the magnitude of and the nature of reforms that have been implemented are also going to affect some people adversely. We expect that such people would not feel comfortable. But as a public servant, one requires to know that one must develop thick skin to baseless issues and move on and do the best you can, ” he said.

He added that the award by the newspaper house would galvanise him and his team to work harder and make the agency record more feats.

On whether the agency is not being stressed by the increasing number of institutions that it it has to cater for, Echono said TETFund was up to the task.

“Yes, more public higher institutions are being set up that would need us, but we are up to the task. We have the arrangement to take care of the institutions. For instance, if a state has more than one university, we alternate our commitment among them. If we take care of A today, tomorrow, it will be the turn of B,” he explained.

Echono also gave the assurance that projects embarked upon by the fund would not be abandoned, as efforts would be made to complete them.