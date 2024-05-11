Why Awujale deserves GCON honour – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed why the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona deserved to be conferred with the title of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Tinubu said Oba Adetona played a significant role in fighting for democracy in Nigeria between 1993 and 1999 when the military juntas ruled.

The president said the second highest national honour conferred on the revered monarch was to celebrate dignity, courage and honour.

A statement released on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, revealed this.

It also stated that the Federal Government would take over Oba Adetona’s policy school for effective output.

Tinubu announced this during a ceremony to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

Applauding Awujale’s legacy of education, the President said, “We are celebrating courage, dignity, honour, and a life wholly committed to duty and service.

“He (Awujale) stood his ground and confronted injustice and oppression during our struggle for democracy between 1993 and 1999. If democracy is blossoming today, it is because patriarchs like Oba Adetona stood firmly on the side of the people.”

“To ensure the knowledge production and intellectual output of the post-graduate school benefit the entire country, NIPSS will take over the running and management of Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance Studies,” he added.

President Tinubu who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted Oba’s transcendental status and dedication to service throughout his 64-year reign.