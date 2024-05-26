What Vanguard award means to me, by Tunji-Ojo, Interior Minister

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

•Says award demonstrates innovation of Tinubu govt’s #RenewedHope agenda

•Sanwo-Olu dedicates his own to late DCoS

•I’ll deepen good governance in Osun – Adeleke

Minister of Interior and recipient of Vanguard Newspapers Personality of the Year 2023 award, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says the award demonstrates the “innovation that has characterised the #RenewedHope agenda of the government of President Bola Tinubu (GCFR) in the past one year.”

Tunji-Ojo received the award at a grand ceremony held at Eko Hotels and Suites on Friday.

The Minister praised Vanguard for having a knock for identifying excellence.

In a statement yesterday, he said: “In Lagos, yesterday, I was received the Personality of the Year 2023 award from the esteemed Vanguard Newspapers.

“In its 40 years of existence, the organisation has a knack for identifying excellence, innovation and reforms in advancement of a greater society.

“This award further demonstrates the innovation that has characterized the #RenewedHope government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) in the past one year.

“Our creed will always remain Nigeria first, Nigeria second and Nigeria ALWAYS”.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on his part, dedicated his Vanguard Newspapers’ Good Governance Governor of the Year 2023 award to his late Deputy Chief of Staff, DCoS, Gboyega Soyannwo, who died at the age of 55.

Sanwo-Olu was among five governors honoured at the colourful ceremony.

Soyannwo died after a brief illness at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, and was laid to rest on Thursday in Lagos.

Represented by Secretary to the State Goverment, SSG, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the governor described the death of his DCoS as a loss to him, the Executive Council and Lagos in general as he would be sorely missed.

Those in the entourage at the Vanguard 2023 Personality of the Year Awards where 28 eminent persons were celebrated included the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Olumide Sogunle.

Another awardee, Governor Ademola Adeleke, vowed to deepen good governance to transform Osun State and satisfy the needs and aspirations of the people. Speaking to journalists after the award programme, Adeleke described it as “a testimony to his tireless efforts to deliver on his electoral pledges to the people of the state.”

According to him, the award, which he dedicated to God and Osun people, is “a call to duty and a challenge for his administration to expand the space of delivery of dividends of democracy.

“As much as I am elated, I recognised that the work has just started. I am being challenged to beat my records. If within one and half years, we are this recognised, then I must tighten my belt to further surpass the records our team has established’’.

“Let me note that this recognition came unexpectedly. I am gladden by the process that led to the award. I commend Pa Sam Amuka and the entire Vanguard family for their commitment to good governance and excellence in public leadership.

“I am elected to serve my people and the state as a whole. I remain more passionate to deliver on our five point agenda and take Osun to greater heights.”

Sanwo-Olu and Adeleke were recognised with the Good Governance Award and Governor of the Year 2023-Infrastructure.